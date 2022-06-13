Former Georgia U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak testifying before Jan. 6 commission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Georgia U.S. attorney B.J. Pak, who resigned back in January during former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn last November’s general election, will testify Monday morning before the House select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Also set to appear before the commission, according to CBS News, are election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.

U.S. Capitol Officer Caroline Edwards describes a "war scene" from the Jan. 6 riot. (CNN, POOL)

Organized and led by Congressional Democrats, the committee has, for months, been investigating allegations Trump attempted to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump lost that election to Democrat Joe Biden, becoming the 21st century’s first White House incumbent to lose reelection.

Pak resigned Jan. 4, 2021. He had been nominated by Trump in July 2017 to become the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate later that year.

RELATED: Georgia will be front and center during nationally televised Jan. 6 commission

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, according to CBS News, will publicly testify before the committee at some point. Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Raffensperger, in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official, “to find 11,780 votes,” is certain to come up before the committee.

Biden became the first Democratic White House candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, winning the Peach State by .23%. Georgia was also the only Deep South state to vote Democratic in that election.

Monday’s hearings begin at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on CBS46.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.