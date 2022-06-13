Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County District Attorney announced a renewed effort to battle crime across the county.

On Monday, D.A. Fani Willis announced the restart of Court Watch. The volunteer-based program allows citizens to observe proceedings and assess whether the courts are serving the community fairly.

“You cannot improve what you do not measure,” Willis said at a press conference. “We want everyone from Milton to Palmetto to be safe and certainly our golden city of Atlanta.”

Willis wants to recruit 250 residents as part of the initial relaunch. They will be assigned cases, mostly focused on repeat offenders: People with more than three felony convictions who continue to slip through the cracks.

“It will bear fruit in that everyone will realize we’re under a microscope. The citizens are watching and making sure we are doing what is appropriate to keep them safe,” Willis said.

More than 1,400 repeat offenders are currently on the streets of Atlanta or going through the court system, according to Dave Wilkinson, president, and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation. Between Jan. 1 and April 9, 2022, a staggering 26% of all felony arrests involved repeat offenders.

“Our criminal justice system needs a holistic view of all cases to make a real dent in violent crime,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “With Court Watch, we have the opportunity to engage the public in keeping their community safe.”

Mayor Dickens said victims’ families deserve peace and resolution. The mayor also believes court watch will reassure Atlanta PD officers that their work is not in vain, potentially leading to better recruitment and retainment within the department.

“Current officers are frustrated with arresting folks over and over again,” he said.

Court Watch is just the latest crime-fighting strategy aimed at keeping career criminals off the streets. In March, city leaders announced a new repeat offender tracking unit.

“We will always do the dangerous,” said interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We’ll always do the demanding. We’ll always do the difficult but the partnership in the courtroom, through camera systems, and through your neighborhood watch is where Atlanta wins.”

Court Watch was first launched in 2006 but went defunct due to COVID disrupting the court system and apathy, according to Willis.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or would like to apply, click here.

