Funeral for Atlanta rapper Trouble scheduled Monday, fans invited to attend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral for slain Atlanta rapper Trouble who was shot and killed on June 5 is scheduled to be held Monday morning, according to an Instagram post.

The funeral will be held at the House of Hope located at 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy. in Decatur. According to the Instagram post, the doors will close at 11 a.m.

Fans are invited to attend and pay tribute to the fallen rapper and community leader.

Fans should be advised that no cell phones are allowed inside the funeral home.

A candlelight vigil was held for Trouble on Thursday night at Coan Park in Atlanta. Hundreds of fans, friends and family attended to pay tribute.

A judge denied bond for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones who turned himself into police on June 6. Jones is accused of murdering Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr.

Jones faces murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion charges for Orr’s death.

Officials say Rockdale County Sheriffs deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Dr. in Conyers after reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. Police discovered Orr lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities say the shooting was over a woman he was with at the time.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Original story:

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones wanted in connection to the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble.

Trouble, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say Rockdale County Sheriffs deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Dr. in Conyers after reports of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. Police discovered Orr lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky and collaborator Young Scooter also confirmed the news on their social media accounts.

Def Jam, the record label Trouble was signed to, released a statement on their Instagram account saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Several rappers have posted messages sending condolences through their social media pages including fellow Atlanta rappers T.I., Gucci Mane and several others.

Trouble has collaborated with several artists including Drake and The Weekend, and fellow Atlanta area rappers Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz and Migos.

We interviewed Trouble back in 2019 when he was promoting an anti-gun violence event in metro Atlanta called “Guns Down Water Guns Up.”

The event aimed at bringing the community together to stand against gun violence.

“It be a lot of unnecessary violence with the robberies and car jackings and everything. We can’t take it to another level it will calm everything down and people will have fun again. There is so much bs going on in the city,” Trouble said.

Monday, CBS46 also sat down with a close friend and national radio show DJ Scream of iHeart Radio and he told us Trouble had a bigger vision of peace for the City of Atlanta.

“That’s always what stings because you know where they are trying to go, you hear the whispers in the conversations when they are in the studio or you have an interview with them. You know where they want to go and you know what they want to do. We all take a lot of pride in this city so it’s kind of like you want the story to end differently...but you can’t control how the story ends and that’s just unfortunate,” DJ Scream said.

Several Atlanta rappers have died recently including Lil Keed, and Archie Eversole.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office 770 278-8188 or 770-843-7647.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.