Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally in Downtown Atlanta to push for gun control

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gun violence across the country is what brought hundreds of people out for the March For Our Lives rally in Downtown Atlanta on Sunday.

The rally in Woodruff Park was attended by community members, students, teachers, and advocates.

Those who participated say the rally is part of a plea to lawmakers to take action on gun control.

“We have to learn how to take mental health seriously. We also want to apply pressure on our government to try to bring some laws and statutes of considering a weapon as well,” explained attendee Porsche Miller.

“There should be age limits on when you can buy a gun, certainly an assault rifle,” added attendee Michael Golden.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a series of measures regulating the sale of guns.

It is expected to fail once it goes to the senate floor for a vote.

