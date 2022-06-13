Out and About in the ATL | June 13-20, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It sure is hot in Atlanta but there are still plenty of cool things to do this week. Check out the latest list.

MONDAY

Jana Horn performs at The Eastern on Old Flats Shoal Road NE in Atlanta. The Texas musician’s debut folk album is titled “Optimism.”

TUESDAY

The ATL Hoedown is happening at Best End Brewing on White Street in Atlanta. Join Hissy Fit Comedy for a standup comedy show.

WEDNESDAY

Venkman’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard NE in Atlanta is home of ATL’s most legendary jazz jam, hosted by Joe Grandsen and his house band. Music starts around 7 p.m.

Taste Urban Atlanta is honoring Juneteenth during its June event at The Foundry at Puritan Mill on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. Black-owned restaurants, bakers, chefs, food trucks, caterers, and spirit companies will be featured. There will also be DJs and vendors.

THURSDAY

Family Fun Night in downtown Woodstock is all about Super Heros this month. There will be a costume contest, trivia contest, food/beverages, face painting, craft projects and a movie.

FRIDAY

A 3-day event for kids is happening at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. There will be 20 inflatables, music, game trucks, 300 vendors, obstacle courses, live music and more.

Head to The Fox Theatre in midtown Atlanta to watch “The Godfather,” which chronicles the Corleone family from 1945 t 1955. Club seats include premium seating in the front balcony, early entry to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, complimentary food from a film-inspired menu, private bars and restrooms, and rooftop access. GA tickets also available.

A1A is bringing their Jimmy Buffet tribute show to MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock. A1A was born in 1991 when lead vocalist/guitarist Jeff Pike asked Atlanta Parrot Head Club and PHIP Founder Scott Nickerson to join his one-man tribute band. https://www.facebook.com/events/4853277818071157

Raspberry Pie, who combine late 70s funk and disco with humourous lyrics, perform at Tin Roof Cantina in North Druid Hills.

The Lost Art Music Fest at Foxhall Resort in Douglasville will feature performances by Gabe Lee, Durand Jones & The Indications, Rayland Baxter, The Lone Bello, Southern Avenue and more. Artist experiences include Fishing with Durand Jones & The Indications, Rayland Baxter ATV/Hayride Tour, Southern Avenue & Cathead Cocktail Making Class, The Lone Bellow BBQ & Wild Heaven Beer Pairing, and the Chattahoochee Riverwalk with Margo Cilker.

SATURDAY

Shop local arts, handmade goods and support small businesses during Markets in the Garden in East Atlanta. There will also be a live comedy show.

Pullman Pops: A Tribute to Motown and R&B is happening in the Pullman Art Center’s amphitheater on Rogers Street NE in Atlanta. Pullman Pops’ 45-piece orchestra and Spectrum, a first-class vocal quartet, will perform.

The River Rock Concert & Festival in Canton will feature live music, food trucks, beverage vendors, a children’s area and more. The Celebrity All-Stars will perform.

The Sweet Zensations truck will be at Logan Farm Park for the City of Acworth’s Juneteenth Celebration. The Total Package Band will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. with an Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute concert.

SUNDAY

Sunset Sessions at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park will feature Cody Lee Bolden, Nikki & The Phantom Caller and Sara Jean Kelley. Sunset Sessions is a FREE weekly alternative music concert series.

