Ruptured gas line prompts evacuation on northeast Atlanta Road

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three businesses have been evacuated as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on in northeast Atlanta.

Krog Street remains blocked from Edgewood Avenue to Irwin Street NW due to a natural gas leak near Browns Mills Road. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is responding.

Details surrounding the cause of the leak remain limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.

