Ruptured gas line prompts evacuation on northeast Atlanta Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three businesses have been evacuated as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on in northeast Atlanta.

Krog Street remains blocked from Edgewood Avenue to Irwin Street NW due to a natural gas leak near Browns Mills Road. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is responding.

Details surrounding the cause of the leak remain limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Krog Street is blocked from Edgewood Avenue to Irwin Street NW for a natural gas leak. AFRD has evacuated three surrounding businesses near the ruptured gas line. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.