Several injured after AC unit falls through ceiling of Covington restaurant

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people were injured Monday when an AC unit came crashing through the ceiling of a Covington restaurant.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at Mystic Grill located at 1116 Clark Street.

The restaurant was reportedly full of customers at the time of the incident. Five people were injured and two were transported to an area hospital, according to police. All injuries were believed to be minor.

CBS46 is headed to the scene to find out more. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.