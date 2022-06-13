Advertisement

Several injured after AC unit falls through ceiling of Covington restaurant

Mystic Grill in Covington, Ga.
Mystic Grill in Covington, Ga.(Mystic Grill)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Several people were injured Monday when an AC unit came crashing through the ceiling of a Covington restaurant.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at Mystic Grill located at 1116 Clark Street.

The restaurant was reportedly full of customers at the time of the incident. Five people were injured and two were transported to an area hospital, according to police. All injuries were believed to be minor.

CBS46 is headed to the scene to find out more. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extreme Heat
Extreme heat can be deadly for people, pets, and wreak havoc on A/C
Peoplestown
Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end
Court Watch ATL banner
Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders
Gas prices jump 12 cents over the weekend
Gas prices jump 12 cents over the weekend