1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near Georgia State University

A homicide investigation is underway at Marietta and Peachtree streets in northwest Atlanta.
A homicide investigation is underway at Marietta and Peachtree streets in northwest Atlanta.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night near the campus of Georgia State University.

Georgia State University Police posted on Twitter that the happened at Peachtree Street and Marietta Street. They said there is no ongoing threat to the GSU campus.

Atlanta PD tells us a male was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers have one person detained at this time.

