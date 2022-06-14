2 dead, 2 injured following construction site incident in Floyd County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Old Dalton Road at New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.

Floyd County Police confirmed to CBS46 News that one person was flown to Erlanger Hospital and another person was transported to Atrium Health in Rome.

Police have not identified the deceased or the people injured in the accident.

