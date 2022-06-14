Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured following construction site incident in Floyd County

Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in...
Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County Tuesday morning.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people are dead, and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Old Dalton Road at New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.

Floyd County Police confirmed to CBS46 News that one person was flown to Erlanger Hospital and another person was transported to Atrium Health in Rome.

Police have not identified the deceased or the people injured in the accident.

CBS46 News has a crew on scene and will continue to follow this story as it develops.

