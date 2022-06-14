Atlanta mayor celebrates completion of MLK Innovation Corridor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The streets connecting downtown Atlanta with other parts of the city continue their transformation.

Today, Mayor Andre Dickens joined city leaders and partners to celebrate the completion of what’s known as the MLK Innovation Corridor.

The corridor, which has been several years in the making, is located near Mozley Park.

The $30 million corridor is the first in city history that used funding from the Federal Transit Authority and Federal Highway Administration with matching local funds.

Initially, it was designed with mostly vehicles in mind but now it is a multimodal corridor.

Besides safety improvements, the project also features artwork that honors local heroes.

By the end of this year, the MLK corridor will feature nearly 30 art installations.

