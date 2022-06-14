Advertisement

Atlanta mayor celebrates completion of MLK Innovation Corridor

Completion of MLK Innovation Corridor
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The streets connecting downtown Atlanta with other parts of the city continue their transformation.

Today, Mayor Andre Dickens joined city leaders and partners to celebrate the completion of what’s known as the MLK Innovation Corridor.

The corridor, which has been several years in the making, is located near Mozley Park.

The $30 million corridor is the first in city history that used funding from the Federal Transit Authority and Federal Highway Administration with matching local funds.

Initially, it was designed with mostly vehicles in mind but now it is a multimodal corridor.

Besides safety improvements, the project also features artwork that honors local heroes.

By the end of this year, the MLK corridor will feature nearly 30 art installations.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Foods you should/should not eat during heatwave
Food hacks to help beat the heat shared by Atlanta nutritionist
K9 KAI SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES
K9 shot multiple times during call in Gwinnett County leaves vet hospital
Alternative A/C options
Man arrested after standoff at HomeGoods
Man arrested after standoff at HomeGoods