Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a broken foot in the 5th inning of the Braves game at Washington.
Albies first appeared to foul a ball off his foot but the replay showed his leg buckled as he tried to run out a ground ball.
Orlando Arcia replaced Albies in the lineup. Expect a formal roster move Tuesday.
Albies is hitting .244 with 8 homers. Stay with CBS 46 for the latest Tuesday.
