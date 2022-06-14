Advertisement

Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, left, celebrates with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a...
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, left, celebrates with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By Fred Kalil
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a broken foot in the 5th inning of the Braves game at Washington. 

Albies first appeared to foul a ball off his foot but the replay showed his leg buckled as he tried to run out a ground ball. 

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies in the lineup. Expect a formal roster move Tuesday.  

Albies is hitting .244 with 8 homers. Stay with CBS 46 for the latest Tuesday.

