Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a broken foot in the 5th inning of the Braves game at Washington.

Albies first appeared to foul a ball off his foot but the replay showed his leg buckled as he tried to run out a ground ball.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies in the lineup. Expect a formal roster move Tuesday.

Albies is hitting .244 with 8 homers. Stay with CBS 46 for the latest Tuesday.

