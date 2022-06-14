Businesses work to keep up with demand amid heatwave, supply shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As dangerously hot temperatures intensify across metro Atlanta, businesses are trying to keep up with demand despite disruptions in the supply chain.

Lewis Payne with Bates Ace Hardware in West Midtown said they’re seeing an increase in customers buying fans, sprinklers, and air conditioner capacitors. Out of stock on Tuesday were window and portable air conditioners.

“I think we’re going to see even more lift tomorrow,” Payne said. “People want to be cool.”

Across town at The Home Depot, Matt Brown, merchant of ACs, fans, air quality, and floorcare, said customers were shopping for window units, portable ACs, fans, and evaporative coolers.

“Customers are trending more toward Portable ACs this season, but the Midea U-Shaped Inverter Window AC has been a big hit because it’s a new ultra-quiet and efficient format that lets you keep more of your window once you install,” said Matt Brown

In Marietta, President of Coolray Heating & Air, Andy Piercefield, said they’re experiencing call volumes as they’ve never seen before.

“It’s crazy right now,” he said. “[Monday], for example, we booked over 1,300 emergency service calls yesterday. We’re able to run around 600 calls per day.”

The HVAC supply chain, like others, continues to struggle. Chips for thermostats are most hard to come by, according to Piercefield. He said rising fuel costs and hiring shortfalls have also been challenged. Still, he believes they are prepared.

“We took a lot of time and effort and money to prepare for this year,” Piercefield said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I think we’ll get through the summer.”

While the heat may be good for business, Piercefield said it’s also putting a lot of pressure on his team.

“We’re running 24/7 to keep up with this and it’s hard on our team,” he added.

Alternative A/C options:

