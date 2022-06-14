City of Atlanta launches Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Innovation Corridor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated the launch of a reimagined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Innovation Corridor Tuesday, a 7-mile stretch of roadway improvements that took years to complete.

“You can right now cross the street from neighbor to neighbor because this road has been prepared for community-building,” Dickens said.

The $30 million project spans from Northside Drive to Fulton Industrial Boulevard. It’s the first completed street project in the city that used funding from the Federal Transit Authority and the Federal Highway Administration with matching local funds.

The improvements address safety concerns for drivers and pedestrians and provides additional pedestrian and bicycle access using new multi-use trails and a park that runs along the corridor. The project also includes traffic signal improvements, upgraded signs and lighting, landscaped medians, pedestrian crossing islands, and repaired sidewalks.

The goal, city officials said, was to transform MLK Jr. Drive into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly corridor with improved access to the Atlanta BeltLine and MARTA bus service.

