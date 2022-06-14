ER doctor breaks down signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As temperatures keep going up, so do the risks of getting heat exhaustion or having a heat stroke.

“This heat is out of control,” said Abena, who was walking in Piedmont Park Tuesday.

“Like hell,” agreed her friend Senai.

Dr. George Leach, an emergency room physician with Grady Hospital, says there’s a difference in being hot and having heat exhaustion.

“Heat exhaustion, you’re not confused. You’re still sweating. You feel pretty lousy though. You’re nauseated, your skin is a little clammy, you know you are not feeling right,” said Dr. Leach.

Heat exhaustion is bad, but simple steps can deescalate the situation.

“If they’re in direct sunlight, get them in the shade. If you’re near a building with air conditioning, get them in there. Next, if they have any extra clothing on them that’s just making the problem worse, get that off,” said Dr. Leach. “Give them water, ice if you can, even getting some water on the patient themselves can help because when water evaporates on your skin, it cools you as well.”

Heat stroke, on the other hand, is a lot more serious, and usually requires a call to 911. A weird symptom: feeling cold and clammy.

“You get confused. That’s when your body gets so hot that your body starts to shut down. So instead of sweating, like in heat exhaustion, you stop sweating, your skin is real hot, basically your is cooking,” said Dr. Leach.

Scary, but preventable.

“Stay hydrated and get in the shade,” said Senai.

“I know what I’m doing this summer: I’m staying inside,” said Abena.

