Fatal shooting involving officer in Cherokee County under investigation

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting Monday involving an officer in Cherokee County is under investigation.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) were conducting an undercover operation in the parking lot of the Holly Springs Walmart on Holly Springs Parkway when an unnamed adult male suspected of trafficking heroin and fentanyl arrived at the location. As agents approached the man to make an arrest, he attempted to flee the area and rammed an agent’s vehicle, and then drove towards other agents who fired at him, according to Cherokee Sheriff’s Office officials.

The male, who had been shot, fled on Highway 5 and struck a guardrail before traveling down the exit ramp from I-575 in the wrong direction, striking two vehicles. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The man was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.

As with all shootings involving an officer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and will be investigating the incident.

This is the first officer-involved shooting by CMANS agents since 1993, according to CCSO.

