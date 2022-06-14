Father’s Day food giveaways being held at several locations in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Government is partnering with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on June 18. There will also be juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children.

Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food distributions will be held at the following locations starting at 9 a.m.:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30032

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 78,000 boxes of food.

