Father’s Day food giveaways being held at several locations in DeKalb County
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Government is partnering with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on June 18. There will also be juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children.
Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis.
Food distributions will be held at the following locations starting at 9 a.m.:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30032
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084
Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 78,000 boxes of food.
