Advertisement

Father’s Day food giveaways being held at several locations in DeKalb County

(Southside Produce)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Government is partnering with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on June 18. There will also be juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children.

Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food distributions will be held at the following locations starting at 9 a.m.:

  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30032
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 78,000 boxes of food.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Hummingbird Whisperer
The Hummingbird Whisperer
Peoplestown
Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday
Juneteenth: What really happened?
Doll's Head Trail Upkeep
Keeping Doll’s Head Trail creepy for years to come