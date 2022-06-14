FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Goes into Effect at Noon Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12-8pm today, with feels like temperatures as high as 110°.

Above 100 through the afternoon. (cbs46)

Tuesday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Record breaking highs are possible. Limit your time outside through the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are possible, and any storms that do pop up are likely to be strong with lightning and gusty winds.

High: 96° Average High: 87° Record High: 96° in 2016 Rain Chance: 30% PM

Stray t-storms are possible this evening. Damaging winds and lightning are likely in these storms, as well as hail. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Storms will be more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are likely tomorrow.

Scattered strong t-storms in the afternoon and evening. (cbs46)

The heat and humidity stay in place through the end of the work week. A cold front passes on Friday and drops the humidity for the weekend. Even though highs will still be near 90, it will feel significantly less oppressive both Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity drops off considerably this weekend. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.