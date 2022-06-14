FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Goes into Effect at Noon Today
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12-8pm today, with feels like temperatures as high as 110°.
Tuesday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Record breaking highs are possible. Limit your time outside through the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are possible, and any storms that do pop up are likely to be strong with lightning and gusty winds.
High: 96° Average High: 87° Record High: 96° in 2016 Rain Chance: 30% PM
What You Need to Know:
Storms will be more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are likely tomorrow.
The heat and humidity stay in place through the end of the work week. A cold front passes on Friday and drops the humidity for the weekend. Even though highs will still be near 90, it will feel significantly less oppressive both Saturday and Sunday.
