FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday feels 100-110°

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Extreme heat and humidity continue in north Georgia for several more days before lower humidity arrives this weekend. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for feels like conditions between 100 and 110° from noon until 8 pm. The high temperature will be very close to the record high temperature (96°) for the date. It will reach the mid 90s in Atlanta. There is a low risk of storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could become strong to severe with gusty wind, hail, very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

First Alert Weather Day (CBS46)

Any storms will only temporarily cool it down. It will stay warm Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A record low minimum temperature is possible in Atlanta where it may not get much below 80.

It will continue to feel 100°+ Wednesday through Friday in the afternoon. Storm chances are higher on Wednesday than on Tuesday. Highs will likely be in the low to mid 90s through the end of the workweek.

Heat index (CBS46)

Lower humidity arrives this weekend and stays with us for a couple of days. Right now, the weekend looks sunny with highs in the low 90s, but feeling better because of the drier air. The early outlook is for more very hot weather next week.

