Advertisement

How many US presidents were born on the 4th of July? Falcons take a guess

Peachtree TV 8-8:30
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park on July 3!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city.

For the weeks leading up to the big show, the PeachtreeTV team is celebrating with these five aspirations:

  • Art
  • Athletics
  • Accommodations
  • Attractions
  • Appetite

This week’s focus is ATHLETICS! Anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris stopped by the Falcons Athletic Training Camp as the team gets ready for their next season.

The big trivia question: How many U.S. presidents were born on the 4th of July?

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna, left, celebrates with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a...
Braves Albies leaves game with fractured left foot
Several injured after AC unit falls through ceiling of Covington restaurant
Several injured after A/C unit falls through ceiling of Covington restaurant
Fatal shooting involving officer in Cherokee County under investigation
Suspected drug trafficker killed during undercover operation in Cherokee County
Several injured after AC unit falls through ceiling of Covington restaurant
5 hurt after AC falls in Covington restaurant