How many US presidents were born on the 4th of July? Falcons take a guess

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park on July 3!

This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city.

For the weeks leading up to the big show, the PeachtreeTV team is celebrating with these five aspirations:

Art

Athletics

Accommodations

Attractions

Appetite

This week’s focus is ATHLETICS! Anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris stopped by the Falcons Athletic Training Camp as the team gets ready for their next season.

The big trivia question: How many U.S. presidents were born on the 4th of July?

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

