ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are on a tight schedule today.

“What time is it right now?” asked Japeth Harrison.

“7:15,″ said CBS46 Chief Photographer Eric Sander.

And it has nothing to do with us.

“Oh, that was a beetle,” said Hristo Lliev, Japeth’s roommate while looking up at the sky.

We are spectators, waiting for a certain kind of magic.

”The Hummingbird seems to hone in on who your are,” said Japeth.

Not the magic you find in fairytales.

”You don’t realize they care about you and you care about them. That connection you make with the birds, it is unique,” said Hristo.

The tangible kind.

”You’ll see. They come every 15-20 minutes. Like clockwork,” said Japeth.

We are waiting for the magic that shows up all-at-once and disappears as quickly as it arrives.

”With Hummingbirds, there is just something really spiritual that grabs you. It is so bizarre. To a degree, they understand your spirit,“ said Japeth.

We found it.

“Oh! You hear that?” said Japeth, “That was a hummingbird.”

Japeth’s friends call him the Hummingbird Whisperer.

His roommate, calls him...

“Sugar Daddy,” said Hristo, laughing.

Japeth is an accidental Hummingbird Enthusiast. In fact, he will tell you-- the responsibility kind of presented itself to him.

“I kept hearing a buzzing noise. I thought the sound was coming from my AirPods,” said Japeth.

It wasn’t until he saw the birds in flying in front of him, that he connected the dots. The thing is, the birds had feeders outside. They seemed to want Japeth.

“I think it is strange every day but I just roll with it,” said Japeth.

So he waits.

Every day.

In the morning and at night, with his hand stretched out between the branches, where the light comes in.

“He is going to come at 8:54 or 8:55,” said Japeth.

Waiting for a moment like this is a masterclass in patience ut if you choose to wait it out, to sit in the uncertainty....

“I was in such trouble physically and mentally...those little creatures help you in such a way that is very gradual,” said Hristo.

....magic just might find you.

“I think with Hummingbirds, it is all possible,” said Japeth laughing.

