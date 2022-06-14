Inmate convicted of murder in deaths of Ga. prison guards

EATONTON, Ga. - A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago.

A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Now jurors will have to decide whether he should be sentenced to die for the killings.

Dubose and Donnie Rowe escaped together and were arrested in Tennessee days later.

Rowe was convicted last year of murder in the guards’ deaths and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Monica, 42, began his career with Department of Corrections in October 2009 as a correctional officer at Hancock State Prison. He transferred to Baldwin State Prison in February of 2011.

Billue, 58, began his career with Georgia Department of Corrections in July 2007 at Frank Scott Correctional Facility as a correctional officer. He later transferred to Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison and then to Baldwin State Prison in October 2011.

