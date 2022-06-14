Advertisement

K9 shot multiple times during call in Gwinnett County leaves vet hospital

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An injured Gwinnett County K9 is headed home after being shot multiple times while responding with his handler to a domestic violence call.

Kai was released today from a vet hospital in Buford.

The two-year-old narcotics and patrol K9 was shot multiple times last month while responding to a domestic incident in Lawrenceville. Officers returned fire and shot a 17-year-old teenager.

Kai’s handler got emotional as he described his partner’s bravery and being a hero.

Kai’s road to recovery is long but they believe he will heal fully and get back on the force.

