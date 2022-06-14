Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Cherokee County several hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major roadway in Cherokee County has been shutdown after an incident involving a crane.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that Cumming Highway just east of Arbor Hill Road is going to be shut down for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane truck.

According to deputies 4 people were injured in the crash.

No word on the condition of the victims.

