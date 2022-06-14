Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Cherokee County several hours
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major roadway in Cherokee County has been shutdown after an incident involving a crane.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that Cumming Highway just east of Arbor Hill Road is going to be shut down for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane truck.
According to deputies 4 people were injured in the crash.
No word on the condition of the victims.
CBS46 News will update this story as it develops.
