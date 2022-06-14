Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Cherokee County several hours

Roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours, according to authorities.
Roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours, according to authorities.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major roadway in Cherokee County has been shutdown after an incident involving a crane.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that Cumming Highway just east of Arbor Hill Road is going to be shut down for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a crane truck.

According to deputies 4 people were injured in the crash.

No word on the condition of the victims.

CBS46 News will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Gwinnett police performed a welfare check on the Ramsdell family, but may have missed some...
Family: Gwinnett police didn’t perform proper welfare check in couple’s death
The Hummingbird Whisperer
The Hummingbird Whisperer
Asia Durr scored 25 points to lead Louisville women’s basketball to a 102-62 victory over UT...
Athletics: Atlanta Dream’s newest guard