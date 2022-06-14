Standoff situation in Alpharetta over, man with gun arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man with a gun who barricaded himself inside of a HomeGoods store on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta has been arrested, according to police.

Police officers responded to the area earlier today after receiving a report about a man with a gun. Nearby businesses were evacuated.

**UPDATE: As of 1:28pm, subject has been taken into custody. 12:20pm, officers have located the suspect inside the... Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Employees told CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy that the man was a disgruntled employee. That information has not been confirmed.

#Breaking: I have just been informed by a @HomeGoods manager that a disgruntled employee entered the store in Alpharetta on North Point Parkway armed with a gun. The store was evacuated and no one has been shot. Police are trying to negotiate with the suspect now. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/J0Hhq5A9Mi — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) June 14, 2022

