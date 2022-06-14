Advertisement

Standoff situation in Alpharetta over, man with gun arrested

Police searching store for possible armed person
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man with a gun who barricaded himself inside of a HomeGoods store on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta has been arrested, according to police.

Police officers responded to the area earlier today after receiving a report about a man with a gun. Nearby businesses were evacuated.

**UPDATE: As of 1:28pm, subject has been taken into custody. 12:20pm, officers have located the suspect inside the...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Employees told CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy that the man was a disgruntled employee. That information has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

