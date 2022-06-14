Meals On Wheels Atlanta volunteers helping to keep seniors safe in hot weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the heat soars like this week, older people are especially at risk. One group of volunteers in Atlanta is making sure seniors are cared for in these temperatures.

This week, volunteers with Meals On Wheels Atlanta aren’t just providing nutritious food for seniors, they’re also providing important well-being check-ins.

Atlanta Meals On Wheels provides daily meals to more than 600 clients, which equates to about 500,000 to 600,000 meals per year.

Outside of meal delivery, the agency offers home repair services. They do so in partnership with the city of Atlanta, Fulton County, and Invest Atlanta.

Those repairs might include building a ramp, repairing a deck, and during a dangerously hot week like this week, they might be tasked with finding adequate air conditioning for their seniors.

“So, with that, we’re able to reach out to said partners to provide A/C units and fans for those seniors, and historically that’s what we’ve done over the past,” said Brandon Jenkins of Meals On Wheels Atlanta.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta has about 3,000 volunteers but they’re always looking for more. They’re also asking the community for donations. Most of their funding, nearly 97%, comes from community donations.

You can donate or volunteer by visiting their website here.

