Rain temporarily interrupts Atlanta Falcons mini-camp

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain on Tuesday temporarily interrupted the mandatory Atlanta Falcons mini-camp in Flowery Branch.

Before practice started, Head Coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to move practice up or down for a few reasons.

Season ticket holders were at the practice and the players prefer to play on grass.

The team got on the field at about 12:15 p.m. and within minutes, they were running back inside.

A storm with heavy rain, lightning and thunder rolled through Flower Branch.

When the players returned to the field, it was still sprinkling and the sun was hidden by the clouds. The sun finally came out as the players wrapped up the practice.

Drake London, who was the 8th pick overall, was flown into Flowery Branch the day after the draft for his introductory press conference and he claimed that he likes the Georgia heat.

However, he was warned that he hasn’t seen anything yet. There’s plenty of heat to come during training camp at the end of July.

