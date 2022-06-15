Annual College Nights returning to Truist Park in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are partnering with 13 colleges and universities to host the annual College Night at Truist Park for the 2022 season, officials announced.

Additional merchandise is available for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse store that coincides with their college night, according to officials. Every ticket from the College Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to a local scholarship fund for each college and university.

Here is the schedule for College Nights:

July:

University of Florida – July 24

Georgia Southern – July 31

August:

Georgia Tech – August 2

Kennesaw State University – August 16

University of Tennessee – August 18

Clemson University – August 21

University of Georgia – August 30

Georgia State – August 31

September:

University of Kentucky – September 1

University of Alabama – September 1

Auburn – September 4

Florida State University – September 19

University of South Carolina – September 20

