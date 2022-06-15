Annual College Nights returning to Truist Park in 2022
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are partnering with 13 colleges and universities to host the annual College Night at Truist Park for the 2022 season, officials announced.
Additional merchandise is available for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse store that coincides with their college night, according to officials. Every ticket from the College Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to a local scholarship fund for each college and university.
Here is the schedule for College Nights:
July:
- University of Florida – July 24
- Georgia Southern – July 31
August:
- Georgia Tech – August 2
- Kennesaw State University – August 16
- University of Tennessee – August 18
- Clemson University – August 21
- University of Georgia – August 30
- Georgia State – August 31
September:
- University of Kentucky – September 1
- University of Alabama – September 1
- Auburn – September 4
- Florida State University – September 19
- University of South Carolina – September 20
For more information, click here.
