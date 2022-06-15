Atlanta City Council weighing new ‘Tenant’s Bill of Rights’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta City Council is weighing new legislation that, if passed, will strengthen tenant rights.

“It’s long overdue, now that the entire nation is facing a housing crisis,” said Councilmember Byron Amos, who’s co-sponsoring the legislation. “And it’s time for the capitol city of the state of Georgia to step up,” Amos said in an interview with CBS46 on Monday.

Renters currently make up 56% of Atlanta’s residents.

The “Tenant’s Bill of Rights”, 22-R-3708, was read before a council committee for the second time on Tuesday.

Councilmembers stressed that the legislation will help limit the number of renters forced into homelessness.

“We’re beginning to have several groups. It used to be ‘housed’ and ‘unhoused.’ Now, it’s ‘about to be unhoused’ and we really need to look at that because we have a population in the city of Atlanta that used to be called renters, that no longer have a place to rent – and we need to address that before it becomes an epidemic,” Amos said.

This bill also calls on the state legislation to repeal any state-level prohibition that prevents the city of Atlanta to develop and implement a “Tenant’s Bill of Rights.”

“We all know that Georgia is a property owner’s safe place, but it’s the perfect time [to make a change],” said Amos.

Miracle Fletcher pleaded directly to the Atlanta City Council to pass the tenant’s bill of rights.

“It could have helped me majorly,” said Miracle, in an interview with CBS46 afterwards.

“Being in a subsidy property, not really understanding my rights as a tenant kind of left me at a disadvantage when it came to my management team,” said Fletcher.

Amos said there is a lot they can implement to support tenant’s without any action within the state legislature.

However, he said this legislation, if passed, would implore state lawmakers to consider rent control and other significant measures to support tenants.

Amos said he expects the full council to vote on the legislation on June 21.

