Atlanta Humane Society to host ‘super pet’ adoption

DC League of Super Pets dog adoption event
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Pets are always looking for a superhero.

Atlanta Humane Society is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures new film DC League of Super Pets to host a pet adoption Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 981 Howell Mill Rd NW.

Krypto and Ace will make an appearance at the event to pay pet adoption fees for the first 10 people that adopt during that time.

DC League of Super Pets stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart – who play Krypto and Ace.

The film follows a group of shelter pets who become unlikely superheroes as they struggle with their newfound powers to save the day. DC League of Super Pets combines the love of pets and superheroes in a relatable story with humor, heart and lovable characters that celebrates the hero within us all.

DC League of Super Pets hits theaters July 29.

Watch the trailer here.

