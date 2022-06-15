Atlanta rapper Gunna posted on social media maintaining his innocence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Gunna posted to Instagram maintaining his innocence on his 29th birthday Tuesday.

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested last month after their names appeared on an indictment charging them and 26 other people with gang-related criminal activity.

The nearly 100-page indictment accuses Gunna was connected to the local gang named Young Slime Life, known as YSL.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, faces charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Fulton County officials claim various songs implicate murder and mob life.

