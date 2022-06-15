Beware of hot playground equipment; Atlanta pediatrician offers advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area pediatrician shared suggestions and warnings for families hitting the playground this summer.

Dr. Keyana Washington with Gwinnett Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine said days with a heat index at or above 90 degrees are a “danger zone.”

“The heat and humidity together can be very dangerous,” said Washington.

Washington offered the following guidelines for parents concerned about their child’s safety on the playground:

Avoid playing outdoors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Keep outdoor playtime less than an hour if possible

Take breaks every 20 to 30 minutes

Use SPF 30+ with UVA and UVB protection, and reapply every couple hours

Hydrate with water or liquids with electrolytes (e.g. Pedialyte, sugar-free sports drinks)

Washington also warned parents should be wary of hot surfaces. According to the National Program for Playground Safety, structures can reach temperatures up to 189 degrees, burning a child’s skin in less than three seconds. Washington has seen the heat injury firsthand.

“I’ve seen kids with contact burns from older slides, particularly metal ones,” she said. “If you can avoid those, that’s good.”

Washington recommended parents keep an eye out for irritability – a sign of dehydration and heat illness.

Older kids with sports camps and practices outdoors this summer should prepare days in advance.

“You don’t want to have been sitting in the air conditioning for a month and then go out in the sun for 7 hours straight,” said Washington. “You want to try to gradually increase your exposure for a few days so your body can acclimate to the weather.”

Slowly building up time outdoors can help a person determine their optimal water intake.

