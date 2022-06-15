Cooling centers opening in metro Atlanta to help residents beat the heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cooling centers are opening at libraries and recreation centers across metro Atlanta to help residents as temperatures continue to rise across the region this week, officials announced.

The heat wave in metro Atlanta reaches a fourth day on Wednesday as the temperature soars into the 90s by noon in north Georgia.

Beginning June 15 at noon, the cooling center in Atlanta will open at the Old Martin Luther King Natatorium at 90 Boulevard NE. daily until 7 p.m. until June 17.

Officials say water and light snacks will be provided to residents while in the cooling center.

In DeKalb County, officials are making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to the ongoing heat advisory.

Officials add all recreation centers will be available as cooling centers excluding the following: Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers.

There will also be free access to pools from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. during the National Weather Service heat advisory notification days, according to officials.

Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Recreation Programs and Centers” button. Water fountains will also be accessible.

Officials ask that anyone staying in the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

The DeKalb County Community Development Department announced they are currently housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels. Anyone in DeKalb County who needs homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

