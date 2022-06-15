Crews battling warehouse fire near airport in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon inside a warehouse in Gordon County.

The building is located on the 1900 block of Highway 41 in Calhoun and belongs to a rubber manufacturing company.

The Calhoun Fire Department says its crews have been battling the flames since about 2 p.m. They confirm that one of the machines inside the building started the blaze.

All nearby buildings have been evacuated, including nearby Tom B. David Airport, because of propane tanks in the building. At least one of the tanks exploded. No injuries have been reported.

