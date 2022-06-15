Culver’s free food truck tour making stop in Atlanta in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24.

According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality, take photos in a cheese curd photo booth and see an 80+ pound Atlanta-themed cheese sculpture being carved out for free. Guests will also be able to play the frozen custard-themed Plinko and have the opportunity to win fun prizes.

The Atlanta event is the sixth stop on the tour, which currently has plans to visit 16 confirmed cities across 14 states.

“It’s always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a commitment to caring for people,” said Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver. “This tour is all about celebrating our roots with our guests, and we can’t wait to have an unforgettable experience with people from all over the Atlanta area.”

Culver's Photo Booth (Culver's)

Officials say Culver’s is also giving guests an opportunity to vote for which of two local charities will receive a donation from Culver’s: Atlanta Community Food Bank or MUST Ministries. Guests will be able to cast their vote by placing a token in a life-sized glass cow, with Culver’s making a $5,000 donation to the leading vote recipient.

Known for the award-winning Butter Burger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, Culver’s has expanded the franchise to more than 850 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.