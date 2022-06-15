Father’s Day events, celebrations and specials in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Father’s Day is the annual celebration of fathers for all of their hard work, dedication and positive impact on our lives.

There are multiple Father’s Day celebrations and specials happening in the metro Atlanta area to celebrate dads. Here is a list:

College Football Hall of Fame Father’s Day Event:

WHAT: Fathers can enjoy the College Football Hall of Fame for free this Father’s Day with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket. The first 100 Dads Receive a Home Depot Gift Card

WHERE: The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame 250 Marietta St., N.W. Atlanta, GA

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 19

Dad at Halcyon!

WHAT: Bring your father to enjoy live music performances, drink specials, free giveaways and good vibes for Father’s Day.

WHERE: Butcher & Brew 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta

WHEN: June 19

Family Food Fest Atlanta

WHAT: Family Food Fest on Father’s Day

WHERE: The Georgia Freight Depot 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW

WHEN: 3-6 p.m. June 19

Father’s Day Brunch City Winery Atlanta

WHAT: City Winery Presents the Juneteenth Weekend Celebration Father’s Day Brunch featuring Robin Lattimore

WHERE: City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE

WHEN: June 19 Noon

Celebrate Dad! Painting with a Twist:

WHAT: Painting with a Twist featuring fun activities with dad

WHERE: 6780 Roswell Rd. Ste D-120, Sandy Springs

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. June 19

Daddy and Me Father’s Day Tea Party!

WHAT: Celebrate Father’s Day with the Great Father of your life at the Grand Affair Father’s Day Tea Party

WHERE: 1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 19

Dads Free Mini Golf

WHAT: Dads Free Mini Golf event

WHERE: Area 51 - Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf 5100 Commerce Pkwy, Roswell

WHEN: Father’s Day Weekend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 17- June 19

Family Skating on Father’s Day

WHAT: Father’s Day Cascade Family Skating

WHERE: 3335 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. Atlanta

WHEN: June 18 Family Session 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Father’s Day Celebration at Six Flags White Water

WHAT: Father’s Day Celebration with a day full of fun!

WHERE: Six Flags White Water 250 Cobb Pkwy. N. Marietta

WHEN: June 18 and June 19

Father’s Day Event at Mall of Georgia

WHAT: Mall of Georgia is celebrating Father’s Day with a concert from Owl Creek Band, followed by Movies Under the Stars featuring “American Underdog” and tons of family fun.

WHERE: Mall of Georgia’s Village Amphitheatre, 3333 Buford Dr. Buford

WHEN: June 19 from 4-7 p.m.

Father’s Day at Nogawild

WHAT: Free Safari admission for dads on Father’s Day (Use promo code “Fathersday” at checkout)

WHERE: 2912 Paradise Valley Rd. Cleveland, Ga

WHEN: June 19

Dad’s free visit to Chattahoochee Nature Center

WHAT: Enjoy Father’s Day with a picnic, plenty of walking trails and on-site programs at the Chattahoochee Nature Center

WHERE: 9135 Willeo Rd. Roswell

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.

Father’s Day Special at the Cherokee Aquatic Center

WHAT: Free admission to dads accompanied by a paying child guest at the Oasis outdoor pool

WHERE: 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. June 19

Father’s Day Special at Baskin-Robins

WHAT: Ice Cream Cake special

WHERE: Select Baskin-Robins locations

WHEN: June 19

Bulla Gastrobar Father’s Day Brunch

WHAT: Father’s Day brunch featuring favorites such as steak and eggs, chicken and waffles and classic huevos rancheros. For dinner, dads will receive a complimentary box of chocolate clusters. Dads will also receive a $20 gift certificate for his next visit.

WHERE: 60 11th St. NE. Atlanta

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 19

