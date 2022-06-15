Father’s Day events, celebrations and specials in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Father’s Day is the annual celebration of fathers for all of their hard work, dedication and positive impact on our lives.
There are multiple Father’s Day celebrations and specials happening in the metro Atlanta area to celebrate dads. Here is a list:
College Football Hall of Fame Father’s Day Event:
WHAT: Fathers can enjoy the College Football Hall of Fame for free this Father’s Day with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket. The first 100 Dads Receive a Home Depot Gift Card
WHERE: The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame 250 Marietta St., N.W. Atlanta, GA
WHEN: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 19
Dad at Halcyon!
WHAT: Bring your father to enjoy live music performances, drink specials, free giveaways and good vibes for Father’s Day.
WHERE: Butcher & Brew 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta
WHEN: June 19
Family Food Fest Atlanta
WHAT: Family Food Fest on Father’s Day
WHERE: The Georgia Freight Depot 65 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW
WHEN: 3-6 p.m. June 19
Father’s Day Brunch City Winery Atlanta
WHAT: City Winery Presents the Juneteenth Weekend Celebration Father’s Day Brunch featuring Robin Lattimore
WHERE: City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE
WHEN: June 19 Noon
Celebrate Dad! Painting with a Twist:
WHAT: Painting with a Twist featuring fun activities with dad
WHERE: 6780 Roswell Rd. Ste D-120, Sandy Springs
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. June 19
Daddy and Me Father’s Day Tea Party!
WHAT: Celebrate Father’s Day with the Great Father of your life at the Grand Affair Father’s Day Tea Party
WHERE: 1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 19
Dads Free Mini Golf
WHAT: Dads Free Mini Golf event
WHERE: Area 51 - Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf 5100 Commerce Pkwy, Roswell
WHEN: Father’s Day Weekend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 17- June 19
Family Skating on Father’s Day
WHAT: Father’s Day Cascade Family Skating
WHERE: 3335 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. Atlanta
WHEN: June 18 Family Session 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Father’s Day Celebration at Six Flags White Water
WHAT: Father’s Day Celebration with a day full of fun!
WHERE: Six Flags White Water 250 Cobb Pkwy. N. Marietta
WHEN: June 18 and June 19
Father’s Day Event at Mall of Georgia
WHAT: Mall of Georgia is celebrating Father’s Day with a concert from Owl Creek Band, followed by Movies Under the Stars featuring “American Underdog” and tons of family fun.
WHERE: Mall of Georgia’s Village Amphitheatre, 3333 Buford Dr. Buford
WHEN: June 19 from 4-7 p.m.
WHAT: Free Safari admission for dads on Father’s Day (Use promo code “Fathersday” at checkout)
WHERE: 2912 Paradise Valley Rd. Cleveland, Ga
WHEN: June 19
Dad’s free visit to Chattahoochee Nature Center
WHAT: Enjoy Father’s Day with a picnic, plenty of walking trails and on-site programs at the Chattahoochee Nature Center
WHERE: 9135 Willeo Rd. Roswell
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.
Father’s Day Special at the Cherokee Aquatic Center
WHAT: Free admission to dads accompanied by a paying child guest at the Oasis outdoor pool
WHERE: 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. June 19
Father’s Day Special at Baskin-Robins
WHAT: Ice Cream Cake special
WHERE: Select Baskin-Robins locations
WHEN: June 19
Bulla Gastrobar Father’s Day Brunch
WHAT: Father’s Day brunch featuring favorites such as steak and eggs, chicken and waffles and classic huevos rancheros. For dinner, dads will receive a complimentary box of chocolate clusters. Dads will also receive a $20 gift certificate for his next visit.
WHERE: 60 11th St. NE. Atlanta
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 19
