Father’s Day Planning: Bulla Gastrobar

Father's Day with Bulla Gastrobar
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Still trying to figure out what to do for your favorite guy on Father’s Day?

Head Chef of Bulla Gastrobar Michael Collins shares some brunch items on the menu and how to make the perfect charcuterie board with your perfect old man.

Bulla Gastrobar Father’s Day brunch starts at 10 a.m. featuring favorites such as steak and eggs, chicken and waffles and classic huevos rancheros. For dinner, dads will receive a complimentary box of chocolate clusters.

Fathers will also receive a $20 gift certificate toward his next visit. Bulla is located at 60 11th St NE. Parking is located in the garage on 11th St.

