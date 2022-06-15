Firefighters take precautions in extreme heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are trying to stay as safe as possible as they do their jobs in extreme heat.

Douglas County firefighters are rotating in two-hour shifts keeping an eye on a smoldering woodchip and log fire that’s burning near the Carroll County line. It’s been burning for more than 24 hours on private property and officials say while it is contained, it could take up to a month for it to extinguish. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“One thing we’re doing is making sure we’re checking vitals, making sure we’re keeping our firefighters safe. We provide water,” said Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette. “We had one individual that the heat was affecting and we had to remove from the scene and get him some help.”

“We are constantly monitoring their situation, we are doing upwards of 15 to 20 minute checks to make sure everybody is good,” said Douglas County Fire Deputy Chief Miles Allen.

At that scene they have the chance to spend time in the air conditioning in the trucks, but not all fire crews are able to do that.

South Fulton firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. EMS checked out one firefighter at that scene for possible heat-related symptoms. As soon as they were able to take a break, they were in the shade drinking water.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.