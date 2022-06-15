FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Georgia for the First Time in 10 Years
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for East Georgia today, with feels-like temps as high as 115 degrees.
Wednesday Forecast: Dangerous heat in place again today. Highs in the upper 90s will break previous record highs. In addition, spotty storms are very likely today between 4-10pm. Some storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail.
High: 97° Record High: 96° Average High: 87° Chance of Rain: 60% PM
What You Need to Know:
Highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps above 100 continue through Friday. The humidity drops substantially this weekend, though, so although we will still see highs in the low 90s, feels-like temps will be about 20 degrees cooler than today, so it will not be dangerous to be outside. Unfortunately the heat builds back into next week, and mid to upper 90s are likely through the week.
