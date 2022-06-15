Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Georgia for the First Time in 10 Years

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for East Georgia today, with feels-like temps as high as 115 degrees.

Heat Advisory = Orange. Excessive Heat Warning = pink.
Heat Advisory = Orange. Excessive Heat Warning = pink.(cbs46)

Wednesday Forecast: Dangerous heat in place again today. Highs in the upper 90s will break previous record highs. In addition, spotty storms are very likely today between 4-10pm. Some storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail.

High: 97° Record High: 96° Average High: 87° Chance of Rain: 60% PM

Spotty t-storms pop up through the afternoon and move slowly east to west.
Spotty t-storms pop up through the afternoon and move slowly east to west.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps above 100 continue through Friday. The humidity drops substantially this weekend, though, so although we will still see highs in the low 90s, feels-like temps will be about 20 degrees cooler than today, so it will not be dangerous to be outside. Unfortunately the heat builds back into next week, and mid to upper 90s are likely through the week.

Heat index above 100 through Friday. Much less humid this weekend.
Heat index above 100 through Friday. Much less humid this weekend.(cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for East Georgia today, with feels-like temps as high...
Extreme and dangerous heat in place today
Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat likely and severe storms possible on Wednesday
Severe thunderstorm watch
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory This Afternoon; Another Heat Advisory Wednesday
Dangerous heat in place today
Dangerous Heat in Place through the Week