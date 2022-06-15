FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat gives way to spotty pop-up thunderstorms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ridge of high pressure is dominating the weather across the Mid-South and Southeast this afternoon. Locally, temperatures are soaring into the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon.

It feels hotter than 105° in neighborhoods across Metro Atlanta. But, it feels like it’s as hot as 110° in a few communities further southeast.

It’ll be hottest between 3 and 5 p.m. today. Stay hydrated, find some shade and - if you can - delay strenuous outdoor activity until later in the evening.

Heat could spark spotty strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT | While storms will be spotty, if they do pop-up, a couple could becomes severe; gusty winds, hail being the main threats. Keep alerts turned "on" in the @cbs46 weather app. #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/gN3MhtLlCP — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 15, 2022

As temperatures approach the century-mark this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop. While not everyone gets stormed on today, the storms that do develop may become strong to severe.

A couple storms may produce wind gusts up to 65 MPH, hail up to the size of quarters and frequent lightning. Keep rain, lightning and severe weather alerts turned “on” in the CBS46 First Alert Weather App through early evening.

