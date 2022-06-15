FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat likely and severe storms possible on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat wave reaches a fourth day on Wednesday as the temperature soars into the 90s by noon in north Georgia. It may reach the mid to upper 90s before scattered storms pop up in the mid to late afternoon. Some of the storms could quickly become strong to severe with torrential rain, lightning, strong winds and hail.

Severe Wednesday (CBS46)

The high temperature in Atlanta may reach or break the record high for the date - 96°. It will likely be even hotter in Athens. High humidity will make it feel 100-110° in the mid to late afternoon. Expect it to stay very warm again Wednesday night.

Extreme Heat (CBS46)

More very hot and humid weather is likely Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and it will feel like 100°+. There is a lower, but not zero, risk of storms both days. Lower humidity arrives this weekend as it stays hot with temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. It may get even hotter next week. It’s possible the temperature could get near 100° in Atlanta for a day or two in the midweek.

