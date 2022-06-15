Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join the White House as a senior aide.

President Joe Biden made the announcement on Wednesday, filling a key White House role just in time for the November elections.

Bottoms is a CNN Political Commentator in Atlanta, where she served as the 60th Mayor.

According to a news release from the White House, Bottoms will oversee the White House Office of Public Engagement, which works at the local, state, and national levels to make sure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices can inform the President in an inclusive, transparent and responsible way.

President Joe Biden says Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond as one of his senior aides just five months before the midterm elections.

Statement from President Biden:

Bottoms left the mayor’s office in January 2022 and became a CNN commentator.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.