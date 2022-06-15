Fulton County D.A. summit tackles gang crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top prosecutors told a room full of law enforcement leaders and elected officials Wednesday that there’s no sense sugar-coating it. Metro-Atlanta is in crisis mode when it comes to gang-related crimes.

At her second-annual leadership summit, Willis said the three biggest crime problems in Atlanta right now are gangs, human trafficking, and juvenile offenders.

“I’m taking a two-tiered approach,” Willis said. “One is we’re going real hard against gangs. We’re making sure that people who commit crimes in the furtherance of a gang are held accountable. But on the other end of the spectrum, we’re trying to make sure that we do juvenile programming and diversion programs so we can keep people out of this lifestyle that literally destroys them and their families.”

Recent racketeering indictments against famous Atlanta rappers, including Young Thug, show D.A. Fani Willis’s commitment to disrupting alleged gang activity, even if means having frequent threats on her life.

“People are very angry about some of the cases that we’re choosing to pursue, but I made an absolute commitment to my community, and I’m not going to back down from that commitment,” she said.

Willis added that she has a team of people around her at all times to keep her safe.

