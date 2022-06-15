Georgia Power offering tips to help customers save money during summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Power is offering tips and tools to help their customers save money and energy throughout the year and especially during the hot summer months.

The company offers the My Power Usage program, which is a free service that allows customers to track their daily energy use online.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

Use your Fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your unit receives proper airflow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use Blinds & Curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Unplug Certain Electronics – Electronics account for 5-10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.

HVAC System Tune-Up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

Other programs to help Georgia Power customers save money and energy throughout the summer months include:

A Free Online Energy Checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HomeImprovements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP.

