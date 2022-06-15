Health officials have warnings as heat continues in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the heat continues across metro Atlanta, health officials are urging people to avoid too much time in the sun.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, people should limit strenuous outdoor activities.

The department’s warning continues to say that you should also protect yourself from the sun and stay hydrated.

The safety tips for extremely hot temperatures are taken seriously at Life Time Alpharetta.

Aquatics Manager Carina Radmonovich told CBS46 that because the heat index is over 105 degrees, they’re requiring safety breaks every hour.

“Ten minutes gives everyone time to get out, get shade, get sunscreen reapplied,” she said.

Health officials also remind people to drink before they get thirsty.

