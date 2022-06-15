Advertisement

Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has reportedly died of a heat stroke

HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE(HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Office has died after suffering a heat stroke, according to a Facebook post by Georgia Law Enforcement.

The deputy, identified as Sen Free, was participating in training at the time of the incident.

In addition, the deputy’s father, identified as Clint Free, is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack while rushing to the hospital to check on his son.

Initially, it was believed that Clint Free had also passed away but he was in ICU in critical condition as of 10:30 a.m.

