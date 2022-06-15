Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has reportedly died of a heat stroke

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Office has died after suffering a heat stroke, according to a Facebook post by Georgia Law Enforcement.

The deputy, identified as Sen Free, was participating in training at the time of the incident.

In addition, the deputy’s father, identified as Clint Free, is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack while rushing to the hospital to check on his son.

Initially, it was believed that Clint Free had also passed away but he was in ICU in critical condition as of 10:30 a.m.

The Hapeville Police Department sends our heartfelt condolences to Deputy Frees family and department. We will continue praying for his father. pic.twitter.com/lUiKLFOi65 — Hapeville PD (@Hapeville_PD) June 15, 2022

