‘It takes a village;’ Andre Dickens’ advice to single dads

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson asked Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on his advice to single dads like himself.

Here’s what he had to say:

“You’re not alone. And if you feel like you’re alone, there’s aunts, friends, grandparents. It takes a village, as they say. And for me, I have an outstanding village of my mom, my sister, her friends all these folks.

“And then you have to watch and see what you’ve instilled in this child and her stumble, make mistakes, but also blossom. We’ve had some hard conversations before about choices she’s made. Nothing catastrophic, but enough for me to say, hey, did you mean to do that?

“And she and I will come to agreement that this wasn’t the best decision and she’ll make the adjustments later. I’m so glad I have a daughter that listens, who understands, and then she makes our own self corrections and all I get to do is watch her blossom.”

Dickens turned 48 on June 16, marking the first birthday and Father’s Day he’s celebrated since being elected Atlanta’s 61st mayor last year.

Monica Pearson: One on One is a new, interview-themed series featuring the legendary Atlanta journalist.

