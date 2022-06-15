Look Up Atlanta: Georgia sports trivia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Look Up Atlanta is back and the countdown is on!

The southeast’s largest firework show is celebrating 25 years and they’re doing it with a bang from Centennial Olympic Park!

For the weeks leading up to the big show, the PeachtreeTV team is celebrating with these five aspirations:

Art

Athletics

Accommodations

Attractions

Appetite

This week’s focus is ATHLETICS! Anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris are testing your knowledge of Georgia’s sports teams with trivia!

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

