Man shot to death at Woodruff Park, alleged gunman in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead and the alleged gunman is in custody after police responded to reports of a shooting at Woodruff Park.

Georgia State Police officers patrolling the area found the man after hearing what they described as gunfire. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives tell CBS46 they did manage to locate the suspected shooter and bring them into custody.

Atlanta police is leading this investigation. CBS46 has a crew on scene gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.