Man shot to death at Woodruff Park, alleged gunman in custody

Police are on scene at Woodruff Park investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead and the alleged gunman is in custody after police responded to reports of a shooting at Woodruff Park.

Georgia State Police officers patrolling the area found the man after hearing what they described as gunfire. The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives tell CBS46 they did manage to locate the suspected shooter and bring them into custody.

Atlanta police is leading this investigation. CBS46 has a crew on scene gathering more information.

