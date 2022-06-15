Man, woman shot on MARTA train near Peachtree Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman are recovering after an altercation on a MARTA train escalated to gunfire near the Peachtree Center Station.

It happened early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man and woman were both shot while on the train. The gunman fled the scene, and both victims managed to survive.

This is a developing story. No arrest has been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.