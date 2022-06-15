Advertisement

Man, woman shot on MARTA train near Peachtree Center

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman are recovering after an altercation on a MARTA train escalated to gunfire near the Peachtree Center Station.

It happened early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man and woman were both shot while on the train. The gunman fled the scene, and both victims managed to survive.

This is a developing story. No arrest has been made at this time.

