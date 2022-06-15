Mother arrested for leaving young children in car while shopping in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 27-year-old mother was arrested by Roswell Police around 1 p.m. June 14 after she reportedly left two children in a car unattended while she was inside a store.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Holcomb Bridge Road. Roswell E911 received a call from a concerned citizen. Officers immediately responded and found a 5-year-old and 3-month-old inside of an unlocked car. The car was not running and the windows were rolled.

Both children were removed from the car and showed early signs of heat-related illness. The external temperature at the time of the rescue was 93 degrees.

Police made contact with the mother after an announcement was made over the store’s loudspeaker. She told police that she was only stopping inside for a few minutes.

Eneilu Espinoza was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail. The 3-month-old child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and the 5-year-old child was transported to the Roswell Police Department prior to being released to his father, who was not on scene at the time of the incident.

The Roswell Police Department is reminding citizens that even a few minutes inside of a car with no A/C can be deadly. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in very quickly in these temperatures in an outside environment, let alone inside of a sealed car. If you cannot bring your children inside your destination, leave them at home in the care of a responsible guardian.

